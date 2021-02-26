NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

I'm Back! Let's Talk Bengals on ESPN 1530

Join me on Friday for a special edition of Sports Talk
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — I'm filling in for Mo Egger on Friday afternoon from 3-6 on ESPN 1530. We're going to talk all things Bengals on a "Free Agent Friday" edition of the show. 

ESPN's Ben Baby will join us at 3:20 and Zack Patraw of NFL Draft Bible will be on at 4:20. 

Chime in on Twitter or call in at 513-749-1530. Listen on ESPN 1530 or on the iHeartRadio app.

-----

You May Also Like:

Team Offered J.J. Watt $15-16 Million Per Season

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert

Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow(9) during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

I'm Back! Let's Talk Bengals on ESPN 1530

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Texans Speedster Will Fuller to Become Free Agent

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Russell Wilson Has Four Teams on List of Potential Trade Destinations

JJ Watt Bengals
News

J.J. Watt Has Received 'Several Offers' Including One in the $15-$16 Million Range

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Prospect Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
AllBengals Insiders+

AllBengals Spotlight: Wayne Box Miller on State of the Bengals and the Future

Aug 17, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow(9) drops to throw during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout With Teammates

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) poses for a photo, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Bengals Media Day 6 10 2019
AllBengals Insiders+

Look: Designer Releases Unique Bengals Uniform Concept