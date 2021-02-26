I'm Back! Let's Talk Bengals on ESPN 1530
CINCINNATI — I'm filling in for Mo Egger on Friday afternoon from 3-6 on ESPN 1530. We're going to talk all things Bengals on a "Free Agent Friday" edition of the show.
ESPN's Ben Baby will join us at 3:20 and Zack Patraw of NFL Draft Bible will be on at 4:20.
Chime in on Twitter or call in at 513-749-1530. Listen on ESPN 1530 or on the iHeartRadio app.
