Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo For Week 2 Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 1-1 on the season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 ET. 

Cincinnati will wear their black jerseys, black pants with orange stripes and orange socks. The Bengals wore this combination last season when they beat the Ravens 41-21.

Joe Burrow threw for a team record 525 yards in the win. Cincinnati improved to 9-6 and took sole possession of first place in the AFC North. They're hoping for a similar performance on Sunday in Dallas.

Check out the combination below.

