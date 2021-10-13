    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 6 Matchup Against Lions

    Cincinnati is looking for it's third road win of the season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are rolling with their "clean" look on Sunday against the Lions.

    Cincinnati will wear their all white uniforms in Detroit. They're 2-0 in that combo this season. 

    The Bengals are hoping to improve to 4-2 for the first time since 2018. Check out the all whites below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff, Jackson Carman, Jonah Williams
    News

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 6 Matchup Against Lions

    10 seconds ago
    Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett (np) with linebacker Darius Hodge (44) and defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Khalid Kareem Cleared to Practice, Bengals' Pass Rush Could Get a Boost

    55 minutes ago
    Zac Taylor
    News

    Zac Taylor Confident After Loss: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

    2 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Podcast: More Bad Injury News and an In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Struggles on Offense

    3 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    News

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Overtime Loss to Packers

    15 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve

    19 hours ago
    Aaron rodgers, Joe Burrow
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Praises Joe Burrow, Shares Advice Following Packers' Win Over Bengals

    20 hours ago
    Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield (33) carries the ball as New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (50) pursues in front of swqtackle Le Raven Clark (61) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Signing Evander Holyfield's Son to Practice Squad

    20 hours ago