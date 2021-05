Tee Higgins Draws Big Time Praise After Busy Offseason

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd isn't shy about praising his teammates. He believes Joe Burrow will lead them "to the Promised Land."

Boyd also thinks second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins is going to take a big leap in year two.

"(Higgins) looks like a completely different player than last year," Boyd told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He came into camp injured and now he's been through a season. Once you've been through a season, you kind of know you belong. He's got that confidence. I see that in him now and that's what we need. "His hands are pure, kind of like mine. He's starting to develop into a good route runner. He's striding out. He's starting to become a whole different player in terms of getting better in each area. Catching, running routes and running after the catch. I think this year he'll make a lot more plays after the catch. That will be the biggest improvement in his game."

Higgins looked noticeably bigger and stronger during OTAs. He's spent most of the offseason working out in Arizona. The 22-year-old had 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns last year.

If he takes a step forward, there's no reason why he can't top the 1,000-yard mark in 2021.

