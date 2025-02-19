Cincinnati Bengals Will Get Chance to Sign Trey Smith in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — If the Bengals want to sign the top guard in free agency, they're going to get their chance.
Trey Smith isn't expected to be tagged by the Chiefs this offseason, which means he'll become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Nate Taylor of The Athletic was the first to report the news.
Smith will turn 26-years-old in June. He started 67 regular season games and 13 playoff contests. He'll be far and away the top free agent guard.
He will certainly get a big payday in free agency and should command anywhere from $20-23 million per season.
Smith is considered the No. 2 free agent in this year's class behind Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals plan on tagging Higgins, which will prevent him from becoming a free agent.
That means Smith should get a huge contract in free agency. Pro Football Focus projects Smith to get a four-year, $82 million deal.
If the Bengals did sign him, which feels highly unlikely, he would bring stability to the right side of the offensive line. He would also instantly become the highest-paid guard in team history.
