Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Continuing to Make History in Fourth NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had three receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Panthers.
Chase had a 63-yard touchdown, giving him 10 touchdowns on 50 or more yards. He's the fourth player under the age of 25 to accomplish that feat, joining Randy Moss (14), Harlon Hill (12) and Odell Beckham Jr. (10).
Chase has nine touchdown receptions of 60-or-more yards, which is tied for the third-most by an NFL player in his first four seasons. Lance Alworth, Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz each have nine. Only Homer Jones (12) and Harlon Hill (10) had more.
Chase also has nine touchdowns of 60 or more yards since entering the NFL in 2021. That's more than Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who is known for his speed.
