C.J. Uzomah 'Ahead of Schedule' in Recovery From Torn Achilles

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a torn right Achilles in Week 2 against the Browns.

The 27-year-old expects to make a full recovery. He's already walking without a boot.

"In terms with rehab, I think I'm pretty ahead of schedule," Uzomah said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I am out of the boot. I'm walking a fair amount. I just got a puppy so I'm walking him a lot and that's good rehab they said, so it's good that he's kind of a handful. I'm doing pool workouts and a bunch of different exercises. I actually have a call with the doctor here in two, three weeks just so he can kind of see and monitor a session. I've talked to him a little bit. The trainers and team seem very optimistic about the direction I'm headed in and how kind of ahead of schedule I am."

Uzomah had eight receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown in two games this season. He caught Joe Burrow's first career touchdown pass in Week 2 against Cleveland.

He tore his Achilles later in the game.

"Awful, because he’s one of the hardest workers on our team," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at the time. "He’s a leader on this team. It’s a killer when you get nicked like that, for him, for our team, just because guys are so close to him. But obviously part of the game."

