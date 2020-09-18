Bengals await MRI results, fear C.J. Uzomah tore right Achilles against Browns

C.J. Uzomah’s season is likely over after the sixth-year tight end suffered a right Achilles injury in Thursday night's loss to the Browns. The tight end is set to have a MRI today to confirm the injury according to Ian Rapoport.

Uzomah went down in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game. He caught a five-yard pass for a first down in Browns territory. After the tackle, Uzomah rolled and hit the ground in pain. He was carted off and taken to the locker room for further testing.

Uzomah has been a reliable target for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Prior to the injury, he reeled in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He was the recipient of Burrow’s first career touchdown pass — a 23-yard reception.

He added four receptions for 45 yards in the season opener against Los Angeles.

If he's out for the season, it's a huge loss for the Bengals offense. In the first two games, Burrow has targeted the tight ends 21 times. Uzomah was on the receiving end of 11 of those targets, while Drew Sample has had 10 targets. Nine of those came in Thursday’s game.

Skepticism surrounded the tight end room coming into the season, following Tyler Eifert's departure, but Uzomah stepped up in a big way.

His presence will be missed as a run blocker and on the field goal unit too.

Uzomah signed a three-year, $18 million extension before the 2019 season.

Get well soon, CJ! Minor setback for a major comeback!