'Clear Sign It's Time to Go' - Trenton Irwin Makes Interesting Comment After Being Waived By Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin on Monday afternoon.
The 28-year-old had 46 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns in 41 career games. Irwin had 40 of those receptions in 2022 and 2023. He clearly had a great rapport with Joe Burrow.
Irwin said goodbye to Cincinnati on Tuesday.
"Mannn the end of a beautiful chapter. Met so many wonderful people in this beautiful city," Irwin wrote on Instagram. "Fought for what I stand for and learned to be me through it all for me."
Irwin followed it up with an interesting comment about how the Bengals view him and how he views himself.
"When people no longer see you the way you see yourself it’s a clear sign that it’s time to go," Irwin wrote. "Excited to create my legacy elsewhere and keep chasing perfection like a shadow."
Irwin is subject to waivers. If he clears waivers today, then he'll be a free agent and can sign with any team.
Check out his post below:
