Browns Agree to Four-Year Extension With Wyatt Teller
CINCINNATI — Browns guard Wyatt Teller has helped Nick Chubb become one of the most productive running backs in the NFL. The Bengals got a first-hand look at the duo in Sunday's 41-16 loss.
Cleveland rewarded Teller for his services on Tuesday, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the star lineman according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Teller has started 29 games in three seasons for the Browns. The Bills drafted him in the fifth round (166th overall) in 2018.
