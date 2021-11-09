Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Browns Agree to Four-Year Extension With Wyatt Teller

    The star guard is now under contract through 2025
    Author:

     CINCINNATI — Browns guard Wyatt Teller has helped Nick Chubb become one of the most productive running backs in the NFL. The Bengals got a first-hand look at the duo in Sunday's 41-16 loss. 

    Cleveland rewarded Teller for his services on Tuesday, agreeing to a four-year contract extension with the star lineman according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network

    Teller has started 29 games in three seasons for the Browns. The Bills drafted him in the fifth round (166th overall) in 2018. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    USATSI_16545133_168390307_lowres
    News

    Browns Agree to Four-Year Extension With Wyatt Teller

    45 seconds ago
    Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals, Riley Reiff, Jonah Williams, Hakeem Adeniji
    News

    Steelers Beat Bears, Bengals Enter Bye Week in AFC North Cellar

    8 hours ago
    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Russell Wilson is Back for the Seahawks, Will Odell Beckham Jr. Join Him?

    19 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Russell Wilson is Back, Star QB Set to Return For Week 10 Matchup Against Packers

    19 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) stands on the field during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Andrew Whitworth Impacting the Lives of Many

    20 hours ago
    Eli Apple, Donovan Peoples-Jones
    News

    Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Ugly Loss to the Browns

    23 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, loss cleveland browns
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Browns

    Nov 8, 2021
    Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Nov 7, 2021