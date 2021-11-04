Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Why the Browns Could be Forced to Release Odell Beckham Jr. and the Nine Teams That Could Claim Him

    The Bengals are one of nine teams that have enough cap space for OBJ.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Odell Beckham Jr. is unhappy in Cleveland and the Browns have a decision to make

    The organization can release the star wide-out, they can suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team or they can let him come back to their facilities. 

    Beckham has been "excused" from practice the past two days. 

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was the first one to mention these three possibilities. The Browns don't have many options with the trade deadline in the rear view mirror.

    "They’re suspending him with pay," Florio wrote. "Starting with the 2006 CBA, teams lost the ability to do this. If he fights it, he’ll win. They can’t keep him out of the facility, or off the practice field."

    The Browns could kick the can down the road and suspend him, but Beckham would likely file [and win] and grievance against the team. 

    All signs point to Cleveland releasing the All-Pro or letting him return to the team. The latter seems unlikely. 

    Beckham would be subject to waivers and nine teams have enough cap space to claim the 28-year-old. 

    The Jaguars ($27.8 million), Eagles ($20.9 million), Broncos $13.4 (million), Seahawks (12.6 million), Panthers ($11.1 million), Chargers ($10.3 million) Steelers ($10.2 million), Washington ($9.3 million) and Bengals ($8.5 million) are the only teams that have enough room to claim Beckham. 

    If he went unclaimed, then he would become a free agent and would be free to sign with any team. 

    The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. It's highly unlikely that Beckham will be on the field for the Battle of Ohio. 

