Baker Mayfield to the Steelers? Browns Fan Tricks Sons With Epic April Fools' Day Prank
CINCINNATI — A couple of Browns fan decided to pull an epic prank on their two young sons on Thursday for April Fools' Day.
They told them that Cleveland traded star quarterback Baker Mayfield to Pittsburgh. The reaction from both kids is priceless. Watch the video below.
