Browns Interested in Top Free Agent Linebackers

The Browns are looking at the top linebackers on the market

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs and won a playoff game for the first time in over two decades in 2020.

First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski guided the team to an 11-5 record, despite dealing with multiple key injuries throughout the year.

The up-and-coming Browns are expected to have over $25 million in cap space this offseason. They could free up even more room if they need it.

Cleveland needs to bolster their pass rush. They also need linebacker help.

The Browns are interested in signing Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The 30-year-old has spent the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay. He had 117 tackles (12 for loss), 1.5 sacks and one interception in 16 games.

Cleveland is also interested in Bills linebacker Matt Milano according to Cabot. He had 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in 10 games for Buffalo.

Both David and Milano are expected to test free agency. Either player would be an upgrade for a Browns team that is looking to upgrade their defense this offseason.

