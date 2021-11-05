Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Browns Plan to Release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday

    The star wide receiver hasn't practiced this week.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns plan to release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. 

    "The move is expected to be accompanied by a revised contract that reduces the team’s obligation to pay Beckham, if he’s not claimed on waivers and becomes eligible for the balance of his salary termination pay." Florio wrote. "The challenge for Beckham becomes not making the reduced salary so low that someone claims the contract on waivers."

    Beckham is clearly frustrated with the way he was being used by the Browns. He wasn't happy playing with Baker Mayfield and found a way to force his way out of town. 

    Will he make it to free agency? Beckham is currently due over $8 million and only nine teams have enough cap space to claim him.

    Read More

    Related: Steve Smith Calls Out Baker Mayfield 

    If he goes unclaimed, then he'll become a free agent for the first time in his career. 

    The Jaguars ($27.8 million), Eagles ($20.9 million), Broncos $13.4 (million), Seahawks (12.6 million), Panthers ($11.1 million), Chargers ($10.3 million) Steelers ($10.2 million), Washington ($9.3 million) and Bengals ($8.5 million) are the only teams that have enough room to claim Beckham. 

    The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati won't have to worry about preparing to play Beckham. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Head Referee Explains Controversial Call Against Mike Hilton

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Browns Plan to Release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday

    just now
    Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 10.54.06 PM
    News

    Steve Smith Rips Baker Mayfield: 'You're Not Very Good and Odell is Moving on Because of You'

    54 minutes ago
    Hakeem Adeniji
    News

    Bengals Activate Hakeem Adeniji, Waive Darius Hodge and Nick McCloud

    6 hours ago
    Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) celebrates a broken up play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Acquire Veteran Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III

    7 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass for a first quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: Bengals Relatively Healthy Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Browns

    7 hours ago
    Odell Beckham Jr Chidobe Awuzie
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Chidobe Awuzie on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'He's a Great Player in This League'

    7 hours ago
    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Why the Browns Could be Forced to Release Odell Beckham Jr. and the Nine Teams That Could Claim Him

    12 hours ago
    Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) pursues during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Browns Practice for Second-Straight Day

    14 hours ago