All Bengals

Cleveland Browns Star Nick Chubb to Begin Season on PUP List

The Bengals play the Browns in October and December.

James Rapien

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball before being brought down by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) and linebacker Logan Wilson in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Browns led 10-0 at halftime.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball before being brought down by Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) and linebacker Logan Wilson in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Browns led 10-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to recover from knee surgery according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Pro Bowler could still suit up against the Bengals this season. Cleveland hosts Cincinnati in Week 7 (Oct. 20). The Bengals welcome the Browns to down on Dec. 19.

With Chubb out, look for former University of Cincinnati star Jerome Ford to start at running back for the Browns.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News