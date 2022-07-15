Contract Update: Clock Ticking on Potential Jessie Bates Extension With Friday's Deadline Looming
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have until Friday at 4 p.m. ET to sign safety Jessie Bates to a long-term extension. If they're unable to strike a deal, then Bates would play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, which is essentially a one-year, $12.911 million contract.
Bates and the Bengals are "far apart" and aren't expected to find common ground before the deadline according to a source familiar with the situation.
It would be a major surprise if a long-term deal was reached prior to Friday's deadline.
Bates, 25, was productive in 2021, finishing with 88 tackles and one interception, but it was by far the worst regular season of his career. The star safety turned it on in the playoffs.
He made key plays in multiple games, helping Cincinnati win the AFC Championship for the first time since 1988. Bates had 20 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions in four postseason games.
We'll have the latest on Bates on Friday afternoon. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
