Clyde Edwards-Helaire Describes Special Bond with Joe Burrow

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one win away from becoming a Super Bowl Champion.

He, like many of his teammates, would become a back-to-back champ, even though he wasn't in the NFL last season.

Edwards-Helaire helped LSU finish 15-0 en route to a National Championship in 2019.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow joined forces with guys like Edwards-Helaire and they formed one of the greatest college football teams of all-time.

Unfortunately for Burrow, his first NFL season ended after just 10 games. He suffered a gruesome season-ending left knee injury against Washington in November. He tore the ACL and MCL in his knee.

Edwards-Helaire talked about his reaction to Burrow's injury with Jeff Nowak of The Advocate.

"He's one of my best friends," Edwards-Helaire said this week. "So to see him go down the way he did, I mean, it hurt me. It's as simple as that."

The Chiefs star running back text Burrow's brothers and anyone he could for updates following the injury.

"Once I was able to get into contact with him it's been pretty much the same schedule of me talking to him the whole year like I've always been," Edwards-Helaire said.

The two talk frequently. Usually once every couple of weeks. They were a dynamic duo at LSU and now one of them has a chance to win another championship.

Burrow talked with the media last month and admitted that watching playoff football isn't something he wants to get used to.

“Obviously the guys that are still playing are the best right now and that’s where I want to be so I watched every single game," Burrow said. "Hopefully we won’t be watching the Wild Card on TV next year.”

The Bengals host the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium in 2021.

