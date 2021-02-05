NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Describes Special Bond with Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LV

The duo dominated college football in 2019
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is one win away from becoming a Super Bowl Champion. 

He, like many of his teammates, would become a back-to-back champ, even though he wasn't in the NFL last season. 

Edwards-Helaire helped LSU finish 15-0 en route to a National Championship in 2019. 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow joined forces with guys like Edwards-Helaire and they formed one of the greatest college football teams of all-time.

Unfortunately for Burrow, his first NFL season ended after just 10 games. He suffered a gruesome season-ending left knee injury against Washington in November. He tore the ACL and MCL in his knee. 

Edwards-Helaire talked about his reaction to Burrow's injury with Jeff Nowak of The Advocate.   

"He's one of my best friends," Edwards-Helaire said this week. "So to see him go down the way he did, I mean, it hurt me. It's as simple as that."

The Chiefs star running back text Burrow's brothers and anyone he could for updates following the injury. 

"Once I was able to get into contact with him it's been pretty much the same schedule of me talking to him the whole year like I've always been," Edwards-Helaire said.

The two talk frequently. Usually once every couple of weeks. They were a dynamic duo at LSU and now one of them has a chance to win another championship. 

Burrow talked with the media last month and admitted that watching playoff football isn't something he wants to get used to. 

“Obviously the guys that are still playing are the best right now and that’s where I want to be so I watched every single game," Burrow said. "Hopefully we won’t be watching the Wild Card on TV next year.”

The Bengals host the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium in 2021. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Four Players Playing in Super Bowl LV That the Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Describes Special Bond with Joe Burrow

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
GM Report

Podcast: Questions About the Bengals' Future, Free Agency and the Draft in the Weekend Mailbag

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) smile as they walk off the field following the 33-25 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
GM Report

Analyst Expects A.J. Green to Sign With a Super Bowl Contender This Offseason

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and after Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) hug during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carson Palmer: Dak Prescott Should Take Less Money to Stay in Dallas

Sep 14, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel (56) in the 4th quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock Rising, Bengals Could Target Him at No. 5

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Derek Carr Could Be the Next Veteran Quarterback Traded

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Veterans Support Deshaun Watson's Trade Request