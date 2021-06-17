Bills WR Cole Beasley Rips Union Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon ripped the NFL Players Association on Wednesday following the release of new COVID-19 protocols.

The NFLPA negotiated rules with the league that are going to make life much tougher on unvaccinated players.

Mixon isn't the only upset about the negotiated rules. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley sounded off on Thursday.

"This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together," Beasley tweeted on Thursday. "Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. "The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here." "So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah? "I don’t know who I need to talk to but someone has to get it right. That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed."

Unvaccinated players will be tested for COVID on a daily basis and must wear masks while inside team facilities. They'll have to be socially distanced from their teammates and face travel restrictions.

They won't be able to eat with their teammates or do any social media or marketing activities. They won't be allowed in the sauna or steam room at team facilities and can't leave team hotels during road trips.

The majority of Bengals players plan to get vaccinated or have already done so according to safety Jessie Bates. He expects the team to have at least 85% of players fully vaccinated before training camp starts at the end of July. That's the threshold they have to hit to have in person meetings based on the NFL's latest protocols.

