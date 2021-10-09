National Sports Personality Picks Bengals Over Packers

    • October 9, 2021
    Colin Cowherd on Cincinnati-Green Bay: 'It Totally Smells Like an Upset for the Bengals'

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-1 on the season.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are underdogs on Sunday at home against the Packers, but one national personality thinks Cincinnati is going to beat Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and company.

    Colin Cowherd likes Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who are 3-point home underdogs in the matchup.

    "I told my staff this week, I said it smells like an upset. It totally smells like an upset for the Bengals," Cowherd said on his podcast. "Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Boyd. If you're a quarterback, how would you like to have those three for the next for years? Wow." 

    Betting expert Chad Millman agreed with Cowherd.

    "The Packers have no pass rush. Jaire Alexander is out for the Packers," Millman said. "He was the only one in that group keeping the defensive backfield together and giving anybody any fear at all from an offensive point of view."

    The Bengals have the weapons to score early and often on Sunday, especially against a shorthanded Packers' defense. If they do that, then they'll have a chance to beat Rodgers, Adams and company. 

    Check out our staff picks for the game here. Listen to Cowherd's podcast below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
