National Sports Personality Picks Bengals Over Packers

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-1 on the season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are underdogs on Sunday at home against the Packers, but one national personality thinks Cincinnati is going to beat Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and company.

Colin Cowherd likes Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who are 3-point home underdogs in the matchup.

"I told my staff this week, I said it smells like an upset. It totally smells like an upset for the Bengals," Cowherd said on his podcast. "Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Boyd. If you're a quarterback, how would you like to have those three for the next for years? Wow."

Betting expert Chad Millman agreed with Cowherd.

"The Packers have no pass rush. Jaire Alexander is out for the Packers," Millman said. "He was the only one in that group keeping the defensive backfield together and giving anybody any fear at all from an offensive point of view."

The Bengals have the weapons to score early and often on Sunday, especially against a shorthanded Packers' defense. If they do that, then they'll have a chance to beat Rodgers, Adams and company.

