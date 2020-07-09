Odds released on potential postponement of the college football season

CINCINNATI — The past few days haven't gone well for those hoping for a normal college football season this fall.

First, the Ivy League cancelled all fall sports. They won't compete until January, 2021 at the earliest.

Then, Ohio State announced that it has paused all voluntary workouts after their latest COVID-19 test results.

"The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes," the school announced on Wednesday. "Seven teams' workouts are affected by this pause: men's and women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. The University is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy. If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff."

It's not a good sign for Division I college football. They are scheduled to start their season in the first week of September.

Updated odds reflect the latest news, as oddsmakers released lines involving the future of college football in 2020.

Here are the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Will FBS season be Postponed until Spring 2021?

Yes: EVEN (1/1)

No: -140 (5/7)

Will any FBS game be cancelled or postponed?

Yes: -800 (1/8)

No: +425 (17/4)

First FBS conference to postpone fall football

Pac-12: 8/5

Big 12: 11/4

ACC: 3/1

Big Ten: 13/4

SEC: 5/1