Colts vs Bengals: Week 6 Inactives

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to bounce back today against the Colts following their 27-3 blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 5.

Wide receiver John Ross is active for the first time since Week 2. The fourth-year speedster has two receptions (seven targets) for 17 yards in two games. Both of his catches were in Week 1 against the Chargers.

The Bengals desperately need someone—whether it's Ross, A.J. Green or someone else—to stretch the field.

Wide receiver Auden Tate (shoulder) is inactive. He practiced in a limited capacity this week, but was listed as doubtful on the Bengals' final injury report.

Running back Trayveon Williams, kicker Austin Seibert, guard Keaton Sutherland and linebacker Markus Bailey are also inactive.

The Bengals didn't elevate anyone from their practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Colts. Last week they brought up defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie and cornerback Torry McTyer.

Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) will play this week after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. He will be the Bengals' starting nickel corner against the Colts.

McKenzie was promoted from the practice squad and signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday. He will have a role on defense with Sam Hubbard and DJ Reader on injured reserve.

Colts Inactives

The Colts will be without multiple key pieces on Sunday including tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Darius Leonard. Tackle Chaz Green (back), quarterback Jacob Eason, receiver Darius Fountain, defensive end Ron'Dell Carter and receiver Dezmon Patmon are also inactive.

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo is active and will start. He'll be matched up against Carl Lawson for most of the day.

