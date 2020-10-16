SI.com
Colts Shut Down Facility After 'Several' Individuals Test Positive For COVID-19

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals haven't had any issues navigating through the treacherous waters that is the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was bound to impact them in some way. 

Their upcoming opponent—the Indianapolis Colts—shut down their facilities on Friday morning after multiple individuals tested positive. 

"This morning we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19," the Colts said in a statement. "The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. 

"In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols."

This is the first issue that the Colts have had with COVID-19 since training camp. They're going through the three-step protocol that the NFL has in place to confirm that the tests were accurate. 

The Bengals and Colts are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Titans are still in the process of recovering from their COVID-19 outbreak. They had 24 members—13 players and 11 staffers— test positive for the virus over a three week period. 

"It’s a great chance for us to take a step back and keep reinforcing to our guys. Really, you are almost fortunate it hasn’t happened to you yet," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this month. "It can happen to anybody. We all know that. Just keep reinforcing with our guys we have to do a great job wearing our mask and these contact tracers. Guys have done a really nice job wearing those. They’ve helped us a lot. We look at that data every single day. We got to continue to be diligent."

The Colts-Bengals game is still scheduled for Sunday, but that could quickly change. 

We'll update this story with more information when we have it. 

