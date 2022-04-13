Stephon Gilmore Visited the Colts on Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Former Bills, Patriots and Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore visited the Colts on Wednesday according to the NFL's transaction wire.
The former All-Pro is considered the top cornerback on the market.
Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton tweeted at Gilmore last month about the possibility of coming to Cincinnati. It looks like the Bengals and Gilmore have other plans.
Cincinnati is expected to take a cornerback early in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also re-signed veterans Eli Apple and Tre Flowers in free agency.
Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion. The Bengals were rumored to be interested in his services.
It looks like he'll be signing elsewhere. The Bengals don't play the Colts in 2022, but there's always a chance the two teams could meet in the playoffs.
