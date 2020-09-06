CINCINNATI — The Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes is end. Well, it might be over. It depends who you ask.

The three-time Pro Bowler is going to sign with the Titans according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

The move would make sense. Clowney would reunite with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his position coach and defensive coordinator for three seasons in Houston.

Unfortunately, not everyone is in agreement that it's a done deal. NFL reporter Josina Anderson says teams are still courting the 27-year-old.

"Jadeveon Clowney just told me he still has not made a decision," Anderson tweeted. "Teams are still calling."

Clowney has drawn interest from multiple teams over the past few weeks, including Cleveland, Tennessee, Baltimore and New Orleans.

He had dinner with some of the Saints coaching staff, including head coach Sean Payton on Friday night.

Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks. He had three sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games and played through a core muscle injury for half of the season.

The Browns have reportedly made Clowney multiple offers. They gave him his choice of one, two and three-year deals. So far, they it hasn't been enough to convince him to sign. NFL insider Tony Pauline said last month that Baltimore was the favorite to sign Clowney.

The last thing the Bengals or the Steelers want is Clowney signing with the Ravens or Browns. Baltimore has arguably the most-talented roster in the NFL and Cleveland isn't far behind.

Clowney signing with the Saints would be ideal for the Bengals. The Titans would be the next choice. If he signs in the AFC North, then one of the most competitive and talented divisions in the NFL is going to get that much better.

