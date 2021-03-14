Bengals Mentioned as Best Fit For One of NFL's Best Centers

This would be an intriguing signing

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to be aggressive in free agency this offseason. The fun officially begins on Wednesday, but all 32 NFL teams can start negotiating with potential free agents when the legal tampering period starts on Monday at Noon.

Cincinnati desperately needs to upgrade their offensive line, which has been one of the worst units in the NFL in each of the past four seasons.

There has been plenty of talk about the Bengals making a run at New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, but NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt believes Packers center Corey Linsley would be a great fit in Cincinnati.

Linsley was one of 10 "boom-or-bust" free agents that Brandt wrote about for NFL.com.

He believes the 30-year-old center has the potential to be a "stabilizing veteran force up front."

Linsley missed some time with a knee issue last year, which is why he made the "boom-or-bust" list.

"The risk here is relatively low, but Linsley did lose time with a knee injury last season, and he is entering his age-30 season," Brandt wrote. "I don't personally think this will prove to be the case, but it's conceivable that he begins the decline phase of his career next season, which would represent a disappointment for whichever team pays top dollar to land him."

Brandt says the Bengals should be willing to take that risk in free agency.

"Trey Hopkins could shift to right guard (where he started 12 times in 2017) to make room for one of the NFL's great centers, giving the Bengals another avenue for beefing up Joe Burrow's protection," Brandt wrote.

A good argument could be made in favor of Linsley over Thuney. Either way, the Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason in hopes of keeping Burrow upright.

For more on Linsley vs Thuney, go here.

