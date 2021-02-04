Derek Carr Could Be the Next Veteran Quarterback Traded

The Raiders are hoping to land a star quarterback this offseason

The Lions and Rams already agreed to one blockbuster trade involving two quarterbacks this offseason. Who wouldn't want to see a second mega deal involving one of the NFL's best players?

League executives believe the Raiders are going to be players in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Las Vegas has the assets to put together an intriguing package for the three-time Pro Bowler. Not only could they offer draft picks, but they have a proven quarterback in Derek Carr that could interest Houston.

If the Texans aren't interested in Carr, then the Raiders could send him to another team like the Colts, Bears, 49ers and Patriots for more draft capital to use in a potential Watson deal.

“It could get to two first-round picks,” one NFL insider said. “He’s not Stafford, but he’s younger and he has a fair contract, so I could see two number ones.”

If they were able to get two first-round picks in a trade for Carr, then the Raiders could put together quite a trade package.

Las Vegas could realistically offer Houston five first-round picks—the two they received for Carr, plus their first-rounders in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio said the team has no intention of trading Watson, but why keep a disgruntled player that doesn't plan on showing up in 2021?

The Raiders could also offer a package that includes Carr, three first-round picks and a premiere player like tight end Darren Waller?

The Texans could also ask for former first-round wide receiver Henry Ruggs in a potential deal.

The Raiders are in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. They may be willing to give up a little more to get a star like Watson.

Las Vegas is willing to move on from Carr, who's coming off of his best seasons, but they're only going to do it if they can land a star quarterback like Watson.

