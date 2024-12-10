Sources: #Cowboys standout pass-rusher DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL, PCL and MCL on Monday night vs the #Bengals, as @toddarcher also reported.



It’s unclear at this point whether or not Overshown will be able to play in 2025.



Overshown has enjoyed a breakout year with 84… pic.twitter.com/Xtg5YImRhb