Colin Cowherd is buying Joe Burrow stock following NFL debut

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has plenty of fans across the country. It sounds like he gained another one after his performance against the Chargers. 

Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd praised the 23-year-old for what he did in his NFL debut. 

"I gotta tell you yesterday, when you consider the circumstances, I thought he was really good," Cowherd said on his daily television show. "No OTA's, no preseason. The Chargers have the best corners in the league. The Chargers have two of the best pass rushers — Bosa and Ingram. You're talking about a young kid, young head coach, a below average offensive line."

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 193 yards, one rushing touchdown and one interception. He was critical of himself after the game, especially because the Bengals lost 16-13. 

Cowherd was impressed with Burrow's size and how he looked on the field against a tough defense. 

"He's a little bigger than I thought he would look the NFL," Cowherd continued. "Joe Burrow put on some upper body weight. He's a little quicker and more elusive than I thought he would be. He's clearly trained for this and put a lot of hours in. I thought he looked really good. He gave himself a 'D,' which I love because he's humble. I thought it was a B to a B+ performance. That's what a franchise quarterback looks like." 

Burrow march the Bengals offense down the field in the closing minutes. He completed 8-of-11 passes for 70 yards on the Bengals final drive. They came within three yards of scoring the go-ahead touchdown. 

The rookie found A.J. Green in the end zone, but the veteran receiver was called for offensive pass interference. 

"He was cool, he was calm, he was poised," Cowherd said. "If that's the opening act for Joe Burrow, that is a good opening act."

Cowherd infamously thought Cincinnati should trade down in the NFL Draft instead of selecting the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. Then, he said Burrow should force his way to the Dolphins.

Since the draft, Cowherd has been critical of Burrow's arm strength and his on-field ability and his physical abilities. His opinion changed last month and it sounds like he's buying Burrow stock, after being lukewarm on the rookie just a few months ago.

"This is a way better prospect than Baker, a way better prospect than Andy Dalton," Cowherd said. "This morning I think he's a better prospect than Sam Darnold, who I like and better than Josh Allen. He's good. You've got a player in Cincinnati."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

