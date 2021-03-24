Cowboys Moving on From Edge Rusher Aldon Smith After One Season

Smith could be on the Bengals' radar

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market for another edge rusher and one of the best free agents available won't be returning to his former team.

The Cowboys informed Aldon Smith that they would not be bringing him back for the 2021 season according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

The former Pro Bowler returned to the NFL last season after being out of the league since 2015. He appeared in all 16 games, finishing with 48 tackles (five for loss), five sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Bengals.

Cincinnati is hosting veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan for a visit on Wednesday. If he doesn't sign, then the Bengals could shift their attention to Smith, who's one of the best defensive ends left on the market.

