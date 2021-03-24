Cowboys Moving on From Edge Rusher Aldon Smith After One Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market for another edge rusher and one of the best free agents available won't be returning to his former team.
The Cowboys informed Aldon Smith that they would not be bringing him back for the 2021 season according to ESPN's Ed Werder.
The former Pro Bowler returned to the NFL last season after being out of the league since 2015. He appeared in all 16 games, finishing with 48 tackles (five for loss), five sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Bengals.
Cincinnati is hosting veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan for a visit on Wednesday. If he doesn't sign, then the Bengals could shift their attention to Smith, who's one of the best defensive ends left on the market.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen Signing With Cincinnati
Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency
Four Players the Bengals Should Sign
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals