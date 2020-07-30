AllBengals
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard has a new home. 

The 2014 first-round pick has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

The 28-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bengals. He appeared in 77 games and made 24 starts over that span.  

Dennard originally agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Jaguars in free agency, but the two parties reached an impasse over details in the contract. 

He visited Atlanta on Thursday before the two sides agreed to terms. 

The former first-round pick was always a solid player in Cincinnati, but dealt with his fair share of injuries. Dennard made five starts and appeared in nine games last season, finishing with 37 tackles and five passes defended. 

The Bengals essentially replaced him with Mackensie Alexander, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal in March.

Dennard should give Atlanta's secondary a boost. The Falcons' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL in recent seasons. Head coach Dan Quinn is probably ecstatic to land a player of Dennard's caliber at this stage of free agency. 

The Bengals completely remade their secondary this offseason. They released Dre Kirkpatrick and led Dennard leave in free agency. They brought in Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell and Alexander in hopes of becoming a more physical, better tackling team. 

The Falcons have plenty of young corners, which could bode well for Dennard. He will likely battle Kendall Sheffield for the starting nickel cornerback spot. 

