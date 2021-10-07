    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Watch: Dave Lapham Breaks Down C.J. Uzomah's Biggest Plays of the Season

    The veteran tight end has come up big in crucial moments.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Jaguars 24-21 last week. They're 3-1 on the season and 2-0 at home. 

    C.J. Uzomah made big plays in each of their wins at Paul Brown Stadium this season. Bengals legend and analyst Dave Lapham watched the film and explained what the veteran tight end did to be productive in crucial moments. Watch the video below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

    Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

    Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

    Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

    Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

    Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

    Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

    Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Watch: Dave Lapham Breaks Down C.J. Uzomah's Biggest Plays of the Season

    41 seconds ago
    Joe Mixon Training Camp
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins and Other Bengals' Injuries

    5 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Joe Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Clutch Performance Against Jaguars

    6 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    News

    Watch: Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Return to Practice for Bengals

    7 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend: 'He's Got an Aura About Him'

    8 hours ago
    Ricardo Allen
    News

    Bengals Getting Healthier, Veteran Safety Set to Return Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Packers

    12 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs with the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Three Key Players From the Bengals' Thursday Night Win

    13 hours ago
    Sep 27, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Surprising Move: Patriots Releasing Former All-Pro Cornerback

    13 hours ago