    • October 16, 2021
    Dave Lapham Weighs in on Trey Hopkins' Recent Play Following ACL Reconstruction Surgery

    The veteran center suffered a torn ACL in January.
    The interior of the Bengals' offensive line has been a weakness for most of the 2021 season. 

    Health and experience are the two biggest issues Cincinnati has had. Whether it's starting a rookie like Jackson Carman at right guard or Trey Hopkins working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in January. 

    The veteran was cleared for practice at the start of training camp, which is an amazing feat. Hopkins has started all five games for the Bengals this season, but he's struggled to regain his old form. 

    Dave Lapham weighed in on Hopkins' performance this season on the latest Bengals Booth Podcast. 

    "As an offensive lineman, there's so much pressure, leverage, pounding that goes on your legs and then you're caught in piles and you might be caught awkwardly," Lapham said. "For him to be doing what he's doing is really remarkable, I think. I tip my cap to the guy. Now, is he playing like he played before the ACL reconstruction? No. Can he play like he played after the ACL reconstruction? Yeah ... The more reps he gets, the better he's gonna be."

    Lapham was effusive in his praise for Hopkins' work ethic and leadership. He believes the 29-year-old is going to figure it out, despite getting off to a slow start. The Bengals would like nothing more than to see Hopkins make a leap over the next few weeks. 

    Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Lapham below. 

