David Njoku asks Browns for trade

CINCINNATI — David Njoku has asked the Cleveland Browns for a trade according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former first-round pick has spent the first three seasons of his career with the Browns.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Njoku, 23, was the 29th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He only appeared in four games last season due to a wrist injury. He had five receptions for 41 yards.

He was much more productive during his first two NFL seasons, compiling 88 receptions for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns. He's struggled with drops, but has all of the physical tools to be a top-tier tight end.

The Browns signed Austin Hooper in free agency and selected Harrison Bryant in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft. Despite those moves, they still exercised Njoku's fifth-year option, which is only guaranteed for injury.

That does potentially add to his trade value. A team might be more willing to give up a premium asset if they can keep Njoku for at least two seasons. He's a high-end athlete that has shown flashes of being a quality NFL player.

The Patriots will certainly be mentioned as a potential suitor after they signed Cam Newton earlier this week. New England has one of the NFL's best defenses and Newton loved throwing to his tight ends — specifically Greg Olsen — in Carolina.

The Browns have made it clear that they want to keep Njoku long-term, but that could get complicated with Rosenhaus asking for him to be traded before the start of the season.

NFL training camps are scheduled to begin on July 28.