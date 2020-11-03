Deal or No Deal: Bengals Trade Deadline Edition

CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and the Bengals have plenty of players that could generate interest from teams around the league.

They dealt Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks last week. More moves could be coming.

Here are my thoughts on the players that the Bengals should shop or could get calls about before the deadline.

John Ross III

Ross asked for a trade. He isn't happy with his role. Zac Taylor and the Bengals clearly don't value him enough to make him active on game day. Why not get an asset for him?

They won't get much in return for Ross, but a conditional sixth-round pick or a seventh rounder is better than nothing.

A.J. Green

Green still has a significant role on offense, but the Bengals should entertain the idea of moving on from the seven-time Pro Bowler. They can't give him away, but if a team offers a third or fourth-round pick for Green, then they should accept it.

Geno Atkins

Atkins is still working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered in training camp. If he's healthy enough to play, then he's healthy enough to be traded. If a team is willing to send a mid-round pick in exchange for the eight-time Pro Bowler, then the Bengals have to consider it. This defensive line has issues with or without Atkins. They might as well move his contract and start rebuilding around DJ Reader and company.

Josh Bynes

Bynes is a leader in the locker room, but there's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't be open to dealing the veteran linebacker. He's on a one-year deal. Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Germaine Pratt are the future. If a team offers a late-round pick for Bynes, then the Bengals should accept. He is a Super Bowl champion and could probably help a contending team that's in need of linebacker help.

Carl Lawson

Lawson is in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to ask for big money in free agency. He's easily the Bengals' best pass rusher, but if they don't plan on paying him $15-18 million per year, then why not sell him to the highest bidder? Lawson could fetch a second or a third-round pick in a trade.

Mackensie Alexander

Much like Bynes, Alexander is on a one-year deal. If a contending team is willing to offer a fifth or sixth-round pick for him, then why not part ways with the nickel corner? The Bengals may like the veteran and he's been fine for them this season, but adding a few extra draft picks could pay off this offseason. They don't necessarily need to shop a guy like Alexander, but he should be available.

Billy Price

Price has another year left on his rookie contract and he fared well in Sunday's win over the Titans, but there's no reason why the Bengals should hold onto the former first-round pick. They acquired veteran center B.J. Finney in the Dunlap trade and signed guard Quinton Spain last week. It happened overnight, but the Bengals have depth at guard and center. Why not flip Price for a fifth or conditional sixth-round pick?

Giovani Bernard

Bernard has 178 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 36 touches in the past two games. He's a leader on offense, a great pass blocker and is clearly still capable of being a lead back. If a team comes calling for the veteran, the Bengals would probably hang up, but they should listen to offers.

Bernard is a really good player, but he's almost 29-years-old and has one-year left on his contract. This team signed Joe Mixon to a four-year, $48 million extension in August. For better or worse, he's the guy that's going to get the bulk of the carries and touches out of the backfield.

If the Bengals can somehow get a third-round pick for Bernard, which is what the Texans gave up for Duke Johnson last season, then they should absolutely do it. A fourth-rounder is still probably worth it.

A deal like this won't happen, but if the opportunity presents itself, the Bengals should absolutely consider it.

William Jackson III

Like Lawson, Jackson is entering the final year of his contract. The Bengals should and likely will be open to signing him to a long-term extension.

However, if they have doubts about him or his injury history, then they should consider sending him elsewhere. He would have the highest trade value out of anyone on this list. There's a chance a contending team gives up a late first for him, although a second-round pick is more likely. Jackson is probably part of the Bengals' future, but if they have any doubts about re-signing him, then they should get a valuable asset for him before Tuesday's deadline.

For more on the Bengals, including the NFL trade deadline, go here!