Podcast: The Decision to Rest Burrow, Plus Taylor on Chase and a Look Ahead to Sunday's Game

Podcast: The Decision to Rest Joe Burrow, Plus Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase and a Look Ahead to Sunday's Game
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the decision to rest Joe Burrow in Week 18, plus hear from Zac Taylor on Ja'Marr Chase.
C.J. Uzomah explains what Burrow is like when he's mad and Jeff Lloyd of Locked on Browns joins the show to preview Sunday's game.
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
