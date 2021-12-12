49ers Star Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Will Play Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Deebo Samuel will play on Sunday afternoon against the Bengals according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was listed as questionable with a groin injury.

The 49ers' star wide receiver has 56 receptions for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 203 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

“Feeling kind of good,” Samuel said on Friday. “Been working all week long. Playing it day-by-day and that’s what we will continue to do until Sunday."

Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is also expected to play, which bodes well for Cincinnati's chances of potentially slowing down Samuel and company.

Awuzie has been Cincinnati's top cornerback this season, but he suffered a foot injury in Week 13. The veteran practiced on Friday and should be ready for Sunday's game.

For more on this matchup, watch the video below.

