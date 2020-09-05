SI.com
AllBengals
NFL News: Deshaun Watson finalizing four-year, $160 million extension with Texans

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Deshaun Watson is in the process of finalizing a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Watson, 24, has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past three seasons. The contract is worth a total of $177.54 million and has nearly $111 million in guarantees according to Schefter. 

The Texans selected Watson in the first-round (12th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Clemson alum has led Houston to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. He's also made two-straight Pro Bowl appearances.

Watson will make $39 million per year in base salary, on average, over the next four seasons, which makes him the highest-paid player in the league over that span. 

The Texans have made some questionable moves in recent seasons, but this isn't one of them. Locking up a quarterback like Watson long-term was a no-brainer. He's accurate, athletic and the leader that any franchise would be proud to have.

It's up to the franchise to give him the necessary tools to succeed. The Texans added guys like Brandin Cooks, Laremy Tunsil and David Johnson in the past calendar year. They're hoping the investment in the trenches is enough to help Watson and the team take the next step. 

Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million deal with Houston in April. The Texans have their franchise quarterback and franchise left tackle under contract for the foreseeable future. 

