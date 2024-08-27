All Bengals

Denver Broncos Release Samaje Perine, Will Cincinnati Bengals Reunite With Veteran Running Back?

Dec 16, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Denver Broncos running back Samaje Perine (25) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Is Samaje Perine Cincinnati bound?

The veteran running back was released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday afternoon and a Bengals reunion makes sense for both parties.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old spent three full seasons in Cincinnati and was a member of 2021 team that won the AFC Championship. Perine had 238 yards rushing and 455 yards receiving for the Broncos last season.

A veteran like Perine could help compliment Zack Moss and Chase Brown. He's a quality pass protector, runner and would bring some much needed experience to the Bengals' backfield.

Perine is a vested veteran, so he's a free agent and can sign with any NFL team.

