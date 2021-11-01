Skip to main content
    Rams Trading for All-Pro Edge Rusher Von Miller

    Los Angeles continues to upgrade its roster.
    Author:

    The Rams have done it again. Los Angeles continues to aggressively add to their roster. 

    The Rams are sending their 2022 second and third-round draft picks to the Broncos in exchange for All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Miller has 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season. The eight-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract. 

    He joins Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey on the Rams' defense. Los Angeles is one of the favorites to make a Super Bowl run. Miller certainly helps their cause. 

    -----

    Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
