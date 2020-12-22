Watch: Steelers Fullback Derek Watt Leaves Game After Delivering Huge Hit on Alex Erickson

This was an ugly hit. Hopefully Watt is OK

CINCINNATI — Steelers fullback Derek Watt left Monday night's game against the Bengals after delivering a huge hit on Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson during a punt return.

Watt was on the field for a few minutes before walking off under his own power. He's being evaluated for a concussion. Watch the hit below.

