The Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC following Sunday's overtime win over the Colts, but they could be without their best player for the rest of the season.

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting that Henry broke the fifth metatarsal of his foot.

Henry has 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns this season. He's the most valuable running back in the NFL. The Titans' offense will look much different if he's out for the rest of the season.

