DeSean Jackson is Signing With the Las Vegas Raiders
DeSean Jackson was hoping to have a strong market after being released by the Rams earlier in the week. It didn't take the three-time Pro Bowler to find a new home.
Jackson is signing with the Raiders according to Josina Anderson and USA Today.
The news comes after Jackson met with the team on Zoom.
"He could sign with the team as early as Monday, but nothing has been decided yet," Mike Silver of Bally Sports tweeted on Saturday.
Read More
Jackson had eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown for the Rams before being released earlier this week. The Raiders lost to the Giants on Sunday, but are still 5-3 and very much in the playoff hunt.
Las Vegas could use more speed at wide receiver following Henry Ruggs' release. The 22-year-old was charged with DUI resulting in death and other felonies following a car accident on Tuesday morning.
The Raiders released Ruggs on Wednesday.
The Bengals travel to Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 11.
