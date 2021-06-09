Deshaun Watson Being Recruited by 'Countless Players' Across the NFL
It's no secret that Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The star quarterback is facing his fair share of issues off the field, but that isn't stopping players from recruiting him to their respective teams.
"Watson has been getting recruited by former teammates and countless players across the NFL," Ian Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday. "He remains open to several options, including the Broncos."
This tweet was in response to former Texans and current Broncos safety Kareem Jackson saying that Watson "wants to be" in Denver.
While that might not be entirely true, the Broncos certainly have a need at quarterback. They're one of the many teams expected to have interest in the three-time Pro Bowler if the Texans make him available.
