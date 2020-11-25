Deshaun Watson Offers to Help Joe Burrow Get Past Injury

CINCINNATI — Most of the NFL reacted in some shape or form on Sunday when Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The 23-year-old was on track to be Offensive Rookie of the Year. Instead, his first NFL season was cut short.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson knows how Burrow is feeling. Watson tore his ACL in practice after bursting onto the scene in his rookie season.

"Sending my best wishes and prayers out to him and his family and if he's got any questions I dealt with the same thing my rookie year, around a similar time.

"He can always reach out to me and I can reach out to him."

Not only did Watson recover from the injury, but he's become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's led the Texans to the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

"When I came back, it was just making sure that I was 100 percent and I was really really comfortable. Especially at this level when everything is flying around," Watson said. "Once you're out there you've just got to play full throttle. That's the part of the game you kind of know it."

The Bengals are hoping Burrow can do that and more when he returns to the field. The team was reportedly "encouraged" by his MRI results and believe that he can make it back for the start of the 2021 season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!