Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors Heating Up, Multiple Dark Horse Suitors Emerging
Deshaun Watson trade rumors are heating up. The Texans have said they weren't going to move the disgruntled quarterback for months, but insiders close to the organization aren't buying it.
"The Texans haven’t said they’re not trading Watson since January. I expect him to be traded," John McClain of the Houston Chronicle tweeted on Wednesday.
Houston agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Tuesday. He could be their backup plan just in case they do decide to trade Watson.
Taylor could start if needed, but he's also mentored young quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Justin Herbert. He could do the same for a rookie signal-caller, assuming Houston takes Watson's potential replacement in the draft.
The Panthers, Jets, 49ers and Dolphins have all been linked to Watson, but Jason La Canfora thinks the Eagles will consider going after the star quarterback.
"Do not discount the Philadelphia Eagles as a strong suitor for Deshaun Watson," La Canfora wrote on Tuesday night. "Too many sources with ties to ownership have whispered that sentiment my way for me to ignore. And the more you think about it, the more sense it makes. The more you wonder why you hadn't explored the avenue sooner. The more you ponder why more isn't being reported on this front. Because crazier things have happened in the league, by a long shot."
The Patriots are another team that could try swing a deal for Watson.
There is no deadline for a trade, but one would think Houston would want to move their star before the NFL Draft. That would allow them to potentially take Watson's replacement at quarterback—or at the very worst—add much needed young talent to their roster.
