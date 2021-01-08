NFL News: Deshaun Watson Unhappy in Houston

Watson is unhappy with the Texans' lack of communication

CINCINNATI — Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had an MVP-caliber season, but it didn't translate to wins in 2020.

Houston finished 4-12. They lost five-straight games to end the season.

The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start.

The rebuilding process got underway this week when they hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their next general manager.

One would assume Watson would be aware of the hire, but he found out about the news on social media according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The star quarterback gave the organization his thoughts on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans never considered any of the options Watson mentioned according to Schefter.

This isn't the first time the organization made a big move without telling Watson, who accounted for 5,267 total yards this season. That was 83.5% of the Texans' offense, which is the highest in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Last offseason they traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. The move shocked Watson and the rest of the NFL world.

Schefter reports that Watson met with Texans owner Cal McNair multiple times to give his input on the candidates the organization should at least talk to during the hiring process. Instead, they ignored the star quarterback and went in their own direction.

There's been speculation about Watson potentially demanding a trade. While that could happen, Caserio will likely do everything in his power to work things out.

Finding a star quarterback is the hardest thing to do in the NFL. Caserio has his guy. Now he needs to build around him.

If the Texans do consider trading Watson, then they would receive a bounty of draft picks and assets in return for one of the top signal-callers on the planet.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension with Houston last September.

