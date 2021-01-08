NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL News: Deshaun Watson Unhappy in Houston

Watson is unhappy with the Texans' lack of communication
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had an MVP-caliber season, but it didn't translate to wins in 2020. 

Houston finished 4-12. They lost five-straight games to end the season. 

The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start. 

The rebuilding process got underway this week when they hired former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their next general manager. 

One would assume Watson would be aware of the hire, but he found out about the news on social media according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The star quarterback gave the organization his thoughts on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans never considered any of the options Watson mentioned according to Schefter. 

This isn't the first time the organization made a big move without telling Watson, who accounted for 5,267 total yards this season. That was 83.5% of the Texans' offense, which is the highest in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Last offseason they traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. The move shocked Watson and the rest of the NFL world.

Schefter reports that Watson met with Texans owner Cal McNair multiple times to give his input on the candidates the organization should at least talk to during the hiring process. Instead, they ignored the star quarterback and went in their own direction.

There's been speculation about Watson potentially demanding a trade. While that could happen, Caserio will likely do everything in his power to work things out. 

Finding a star quarterback is the hardest thing to do in the NFL. Caserio has his guy. Now he needs to build around him.  

If the Texans do consider trading Watson, then they would receive a bounty of draft picks and assets in return for one of the top signal-callers on the planet. 

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension with Houston last September. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (4) warms up before a game against the NFC in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Deshaun Watson Unhappy in Houston

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 5.33.33 PM
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on His Injury, Zac Taylor, the Bengals' Future and His Potential Return

Taylor Burrow
News

Joe Burrow Doubles Down on Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Dec 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis looks on before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Marvin Lewis Making the Rounds in Hopes of Landing Second NFL Head Coaching Gig

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Gives Encouraging Update About His Status for Next Season

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks to the officials during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Bengals' Coaching Staff and Willie Anderson's Hall of Fame Candidacy

Zac taylor camp
News

Zac Taylor on Future Bengals' Coaching Staff: It's 'My Decision'

Dec 22, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Candidates to be the Bengals' Next Running Backs Coach

Sep 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Set to Interview at Least One Offensive Line Coach on Friday