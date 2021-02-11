Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

What do you think of this design?

The Bengals are getting new uniforms this offseason. They're expected to be released in early April.

There are plenty of designs out there from talented people like Grant Goldberg and Codey Dauch.

Designer Joe McManus released his concept uniform this week, which has a unique look, especially when compared to the other mockups out there.

McManus only released an orange concept. It would be interesting to see his white and black designs. Either way, they're probably an upgrade from the current Bengals uniforms.

To check out more designs, go here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook