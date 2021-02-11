Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Designer Releases New Concept Bengals Uniforms
The Bengals are getting new uniforms this offseason. They're expected to be released in early April.
There are plenty of designs out there from talented people like Grant Goldberg and Codey Dauch.
Designer Joe McManus released his concept uniform this week, which has a unique look, especially when compared to the other mockups out there.
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Bengals, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!
McManus only released an orange concept. It would be interesting to see his white and black designs. Either way, they're probably an upgrade from the current Bengals uniforms.
To check out more designs, go here.
-----
You May Also Like:
Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?
Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign
Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent
Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts
Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow
Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV
Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs
Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender
Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise
Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face
Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook