NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Designer Releases New Concept Bengals Uniforms

What do you think of this design?
Author:
Publish date:

The Bengals are getting new uniforms this offseason. They're expected to be released in early April. 

There are plenty of designs out there from talented people like Grant Goldberg and Codey Dauch.

Designer Joe McManus released his concept uniform this week, which has a unique look, especially when compared to the other mockups out there. 

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Bengals, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!

McManus only released an orange concept. It would be interesting to see his white and black designs. Either way, they're probably an upgrade from the current Bengals uniforms.

 To check out more designs, go here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seahawks Management 'Not Happy' With Russell Wilson, Situation 'Not Sustainable'

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Two Bengals Players Mentioned on PFF's All-Era Prospect Team

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow(9) during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: General Manager James Builds the Bengals

Apr 23, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of Paul Brown Stadium after the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) number one overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Bolster Offensive Line in Latest Mock Drafts

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III (22) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) react prior to the game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Specialists and Cornerbacks

Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Rookie Breakdown: A Look Back At Kareem, Adeniji and Bailey