NFL News: Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford This Offseason

CINCINNATI — The Detroit Lions are going to look a lot different next season.

Just days after hiring Dan Campbell to be their new head coach, the team and star quarterback Matthew Stafford have agreed to part ways this offseason according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start, the Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback," Pelissero wrote. "The sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, hiring Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager, Stafford told the team he feels it's the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources."

Stafford, who will be 33 next month, has spent all 12 of his NFL seasons in Detroit. The Lions selected him with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He's 74-90-1 as a starter and has only made the playoffs once in his career.

The Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could all have interest in Stafford.

Detroit has the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which could be used on his replacement.

The Bengals pick fifth, followed by the Eagles at six. The Lions could move up to the second or third pick to take a quarterback.

