NFL News: Ravens Move Dez Bryant to 53-Man Roster, Could Be Activated Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens moved veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their 53-man roster on Saturday.

Bryant, 32, has spent the past few weeks on the Ravens' practice squad. There's a real possibility that he's active for Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

If Bryant does play, it will be his first NFL action since he played for the Cowboys in 2017.

The three-time Pro Bowler has impressed the Ravens' players and coaching staff since signing with Baltimore. They brought him in to compliment speedster Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was pleased with the signing.

“Oh man, it’s tremendous,” Jackson said last month. “I see him on 'IG' [Instagram] a lot doing his thing. He's grinding [and] getting after it. Those guys did a great job upstairs bringing him in. We just have to see if he's ready, see what he's capable of and go from there."

Bryant spent eight seasons with the Cowboys. He finished with 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 regular season games. Dallas released him in April of 2018.

He signed a one-year deal with the Saints in the middle of the 2018 season, but he suffered a torn Achilles during his second practice with New Orleans.

Bryant has worked hard and is close to completing his comeback. Maybe he'll help the Ravens' offense, but even if he doesn't, this is a great story.

