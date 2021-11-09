Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    D.J. Reader is the Highest Graded Bengals Player According to Pro Football Focus

    The veteran has a slight lead over his teammates going into the bye week.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 5-4 at the bye, which may be disappointing after their hot start, but they're still in a much better position than they've been in in recent years. 

    Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader is a big reason why they're in the playoff hunt. The 27-year-old is the Bengals' highest-graded player through nine games according to Pro Football Focus. 

    Reader earned an 85.8 overall grade. Joe Burrow (85.0) and Joe Mixon (82.0) aren't far behind.

    Rookie wide-out Ja'Marr Chase (76.6) is fourth, followed by Chidobe Awuzie, Tee Higgins and B.J. Hill, who are all tied with a 75.1 overall grade. 

    Reader has 28 tackles and one sack this season. He's on pace for 53 tackles, which would be a career-high. The Bengals need him to continue to play at a high level if they're going to make a playoff run. 

