The veteran has a slight lead over his teammates going into the bye week.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 5-4 at the bye, which may be disappointing after their hot start, but they're still in a much better position than they've been in in recent years.

Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader is a big reason why they're in the playoff hunt. The 27-year-old is the Bengals' highest-graded player through nine games according to Pro Football Focus.

Reader earned an 85.8 overall grade. Joe Burrow (85.0) and Joe Mixon (82.0) aren't far behind.

Rookie wide-out Ja'Marr Chase (76.6) is fourth, followed by Chidobe Awuzie, Tee Higgins and B.J. Hill, who are all tied with a 75.1 overall grade.

Reader has 28 tackles and one sack this season. He's on pace for 53 tackles, which would be a career-high. The Bengals need him to continue to play at a high level if they're going to make a playoff run.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook